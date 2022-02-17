Airman 1st Class Cortney Seighman, 66th Air Base Group Command Post emergency actions controller, stands for a photo at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb. 17. Seighman was nominated by her leadership as Warhawk of the Week for supporting real world events last month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 12.23.2022 12:40 Photo ID: 7570895 VIRIN: 220217-F-JW594-1014 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 1.52 MB Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 66th ABG emergency actions controller selected as Warhawk of the Week, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.