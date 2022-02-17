Airman 1st Class Cortney Seighman, 66th Air Base Group Command Post emergency actions controller, stands for a photo at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb. 17. Seighman was nominated by her leadership as Warhawk of the Week for supporting real world events last month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2022 12:40
|Photo ID:
|7570895
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-JW594-1014
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 66th ABG emergency actions controller selected as Warhawk of the Week, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
