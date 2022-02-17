Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    66th ABG emergency actions controller selected as Warhawk of the Week

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Cortney Seighman, 66th Air Base Group Command Post emergency actions controller, stands for a photo at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Feb. 17. Seighman was nominated by her leadership as Warhawk of the Week for supporting real world events last month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 66th ABG emergency actions controller selected as Warhawk of the Week, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

