Hanscom ALS enrolls first civilian student

Aidan Conlon, a contracting specialist for the Nuclear Command, Control and Communications here participates in a class discussion while attending Airman Leadership School at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Oct. 4. Conlon is the first civilian to attend the five-week professional military education course at the Hanscom schoolhouse. (U.S. Air Fore photo by Mark Herlihy)

