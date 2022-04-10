Hanscom ALS enrolls first civilian student

Aidan Conlon, a contracting specialist for the Nuclear Command, Control and Communications here participates in a class discussion while attending Airman Leadership School at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Oct. 4. Conlon is the first civilian to attend the five-week professional military education course at the Hanscom schoolhouse. (U.S. Air Fore photo by Mark Herlihy)
|10.04.2022
|12.23.2022 12:36
|7570894
|221004-F-JW594-1002
|2100x1400
|1.38 MB
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|1
|0
