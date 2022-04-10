Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanscom ALS enrolls first civilian student

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Aidan Conlon, a contracting specialist for the Nuclear Command, Control and Communications here participates in a class discussion while attending Airman Leadership School at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Oct. 4. Conlon is the first civilian to attend the five-week professional military education course at the Hanscom schoolhouse. (U.S. Air Fore photo by Mark Herlihy)

