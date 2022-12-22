JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (December 22, 2022) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Maria Edwards, assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, poses for a picture after sharing stories about the Navy, cancer and being a Navy Wounded Warrior. In 2008, the Secretary of Defense designated November as Warrior Care Month in order to inform members of the military and their families and communities about the programs and initiatives currently being provided through the Warrior Care system and the forthcoming improvements. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2022 Date Posted: 12.23.2022 02:05 Photo ID: 7570483 VIRIN: 221222-N-KN989-1001 Resolution: 7650x5464 Size: 6.3 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Sailor To Warrior, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.