Honorary Commander's Flight search and rescue demonstration

Senior Airman Mackenzie Buford, 512th Rescue Squadron support staff, peers out the window of an HH-60W Jolly Green II from the 512th Rescue Squadron near Belen Regional Airport, New Mexico, Sept. 12, 2022. The crew was practicing for a search and rescue demonstration being held the next day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 12.22.2022 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US