Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honorary Commander's Flight search and rescue demonstration

    Honorary Commander's Flight search and rescue demonstration

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Mackenzie Buford, 512th Rescue Squadron support staff, peers out the window of an HH-60W Jolly Green II from the 512th Rescue Squadron near Belen Regional Airport, New Mexico, Sept. 12, 2022. The crew was practicing for a search and rescue demonstration being held the next day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 18:31
    Photo ID: 7570043
    VIRIN: 220912-F-TV976-1551
    Resolution: 5031x3347
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honorary Commander's Flight search and rescue demonstration, by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kirtland AFB
    512th Rescue Squadron
    Honorary Commander's Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT