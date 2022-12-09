Senior Airman Mackenzie Buford, 512th Rescue Squadron support staff, peers out the window of an HH-60W Jolly Green II from the 512th Rescue Squadron near Belen Regional Airport, New Mexico, Sept. 12, 2022. The crew was practicing for a search and rescue demonstration being held the next day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 18:31
|Photo ID:
|7570043
|VIRIN:
|220912-F-TV976-1551
|Resolution:
|5031x3347
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorary Commander's Flight search and rescue demonstration, by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT