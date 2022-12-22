Senior Airman Whitney Stephens, 726th Air Control Squadron Mission System Operator, was awarded Gunfighter of the Week Dec. 22, 2022 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Her job in the U.S. Air Force is to maintain a combat mission-ready status to deploy worldwide in support of Combatant Commander contingency operations. (United States photo by Senior Airman Cheyenne Bassham)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 16:55
|Photo ID:
|7569955
|VIRIN:
|221222-F-XG511-1007
|Resolution:
|5962x3959
|Size:
|909.76 KB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Gunfighter of the Week - SrA Stephens, by SrA Cheyenne Bassham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT