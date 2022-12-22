Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gunfighter of the Week - SrA Stephens

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Cheyenne Bassham 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Whitney Stephens, 726th Air Control Squadron Mission System Operator, was awarded Gunfighter of the Week Dec. 22, 2022 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Her job in the U.S. Air Force is to maintain a combat mission-ready status to deploy worldwide in support of Combatant Commander contingency operations. (United States photo by Senior Airman Cheyenne Bassham)

