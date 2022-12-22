Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Escanaba returns home following 42-day Caribbean Sea patrol 

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Ensign Juan Acevedo-Perez, the assistant engineering officer assigned to the USCGC Escanaba (WMEC 907), is welcomed home by family at the cutter's return to home port in Portsmouth, Virginia, Dec. 22, 2022. The Escanaba returned to home port following a 42-day Caribbean Sea patrol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

