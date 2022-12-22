Keep legal documents in a safe place

There are several ways for Retired Soldiers to document their assets and leave them to others, such as a will and revocable living trust. Retired Soldiers may receive free legal advice from military legal assistance attorneys. In the hours after your death, will your spouse or children know what to do? Have you told them? Or better yet, have you left them final instructions to carry out your wishes? (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Caraway)

