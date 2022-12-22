Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keep legal documents in a safe place

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Elizabeth Caraway 

    HQDA Retirement Services Office

    There are several ways for Retired Soldiers to document their assets and leave them to others, such as a will and revocable living trust. Retired Soldiers may receive free legal advice from military legal assistance attorneys. In the hours after your death, will your spouse or children know what to do? Have you told them? Or better yet, have you left them final instructions to carry out your wishes? (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Caraway)

    TAGS

    paperwork
    planning
    legal assistance
    casualty assistance
    legal documents

