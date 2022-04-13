U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Camp, 921st Contingency Response Squadron aircraft maintenance craftsman, monitors wing tip clearance for a C-130 Hercules in eastern Europe, April 13, 2022. The 621st Contingency Response Wing recently deployed Airmen as a Contingency Response Element to move resources in support of U.S. European Command operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 13:58
|Photo ID:
|7569758
|VIRIN:
|220413-F-SO188-9195
|Resolution:
|5480x3273
|Size:
|8.76 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
This work, 220413-F-SO188-9195, by TSgt Dennis Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
