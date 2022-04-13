Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220413-F-SO188-9195

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dennis Hoffman          

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Camp, 921st Contingency Response Squadron aircraft maintenance craftsman, monitors wing tip clearance for a C-130 Hercules in eastern Europe, April 13, 2022. The 621st Contingency Response Wing recently deployed Airmen as a Contingency Response Element to move resources in support of U.S. European Command operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman)

    Contingency
    Devil Raiders
    621st Contingency Response Wing
    621CRW
    Multi-capable Airmen
    Multi-capable

