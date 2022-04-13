220413-F-SO188-9195

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Camp, 921st Contingency Response Squadron aircraft maintenance craftsman, monitors wing tip clearance for a C-130 Hercules in eastern Europe, April 13, 2022. The 621st Contingency Response Wing recently deployed Airmen as a Contingency Response Element to move resources in support of U.S. European Command operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman)

