The variable In-flight Simulator Aircraft (VISTA) flies in the skies over Edwards Air Force Base, California, 26 August. The aircraft was redesigned from NF-16D to the X-62A, June 14,2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kyle Brasier)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 19:18
|Photo ID:
|7568125
|VIRIN:
|220826-F-DB956-2177
|Resolution:
|3957x2634
|Size:
|6.56 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|6
This work, The X-62 performs a test flight over Edwards Air Force Base, by Kyle Brasier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
