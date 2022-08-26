The X-62 performs a test flight over Edwards Air Force Base

The variable In-flight Simulator Aircraft (VISTA) flies in the skies over Edwards Air Force Base, California, 26 August. The aircraft was redesigned from NF-16D to the X-62A, June 14,2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kyle Brasier)

