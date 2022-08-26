Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The X-62 performs a test flight over Edwards Air Force Base

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Kyle Brasier 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The variable In-flight Simulator Aircraft (VISTA) flies in the skies over Edwards Air Force Base, California, 26 August. The aircraft was redesigned from NF-16D to the X-62A, June 14,2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kyle Brasier)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 19:18
    Photo ID: 7568125
    VIRIN: 220826-F-DB956-2177
    Resolution: 3957x2634
    Size: 6.56 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 6

    This work, The X-62 performs a test flight over Edwards Air Force Base, by Kyle Brasier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air force
    aviation
    vista
    flight test
    AFMC
    X-62A

