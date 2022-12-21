Staff Sgt. Dante Davis, an operations noncommissioned officer with 54th Troop Command, poses for a photo on Dec. 21, in the atrium of the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, NH. Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Rorick, 114th Public Affairs Detachment NCOIC.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 18:16
|Photo ID:
|7568095
|VIRIN:
|221221-A-VS358-571
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|PEMBROKE, NH, US
|Hometown:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NH Guardsmen assists injured driver, by SSG Courtney Rorick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NH Guardsmen assists injured driver
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT