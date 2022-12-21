Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NH Guardsmen assists injured driver

    NH Guardsmen assists injured driver

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Rorick 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Dante Davis, an operations noncommissioned officer with 54th Troop Command, poses for a photo on Dec. 21, in the atrium of the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, NH. Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney Rorick, 114th Public Affairs Detachment NCOIC.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 18:16
    Photo ID: 7568095
    VIRIN: 221221-A-VS358-571
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US 
    Hometown: BOSTON, MA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NH Guardsmen assists injured driver, by SSG Courtney Rorick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NH Guardsmen assists injured driver

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    New Hampshire
    NHARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT