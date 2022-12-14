Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport employees donate 1,215 gifts to Toys for Tots campaign

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Richard Allen 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings (fifth from left) and Vicki Comeau (eighth from left), head, Corporate Operations Department gather with the Toys for Toys campaign volunteers in front of donation boxes on Dec. 14, 2022. Also pictured are employees, Katelyn Scannell (from left) Emily Kearns, Jennifer James, Mike Geremia, Jessica Greene, Erin Oliveira, Natasha Dickenson, Melissa Chalek, support contractor, Todd Cabral, Kayla Anatone-Ruiz, support contractor, and Tara Moll, head, Environmental Branch.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Toys for Tots
    NUWC Division Newport
