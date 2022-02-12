Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    13th Legal Operations Detachment (Expert) Welcomes New Commander

    13th Legal Operations Detachment (Expert) Welcomes New Commander

    GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Photo by Capt. Nancy Drapeza 

    U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command

    Gaithersburg, Md. – U.S. Army Col. Eric J. Feustel (left), Deputy Commanding Officer (East) of the United States Army Reserve Legal Command, hands the 13th Legal Operations Detachment (Expert) guidon to the incoming commander, Col. Carrie L. Harryman (right) on Dec. 2, 2022.

    The passing of the colors is performed at change of command ceremonies as a tradition representing a formal transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander.

    The 13th Legal Operations Detachment (Expert) provides expert legal training, support, or direct augmentation, as required, in the six core legal disciplines as well as emerging legal disciplines to the Office of the Judge Advocate General (OTJAG), The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS), U.S. Army Legal Services Agency (USALSA), and commands and units of all services and components in support of mobilization and the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Nancy Drapeza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 13:32
    Photo ID: 7567690
    VIRIN: 221202-A-MF686-488
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: GAITHERSBURG, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th Legal Operations Detachment (Expert) Welcomes New Commander, by CPT Nancy Drapeza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #changeofcommand #coc #legalcommand #jagcorps #armyreserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT