Gaithersburg, Md. – U.S. Army Col. Eric J. Feustel (left), Deputy Commanding Officer (East) of the United States Army Reserve Legal Command, hands the 13th Legal Operations Detachment (Expert) guidon to the incoming commander, Col. Carrie L. Harryman (right) on Dec. 2, 2022.



The passing of the colors is performed at change of command ceremonies as a tradition representing a formal transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander.



The 13th Legal Operations Detachment (Expert) provides expert legal training, support, or direct augmentation, as required, in the six core legal disciplines as well as emerging legal disciplines to the Office of the Judge Advocate General (OTJAG), The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS), U.S. Army Legal Services Agency (USALSA), and commands and units of all services and components in support of mobilization and the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Nancy Drapeza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 13:32 Photo ID: 7567690 VIRIN: 221202-A-MF686-488 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.44 MB Location: GAITHERSBURG, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 13th Legal Operations Detachment (Expert) Welcomes New Commander, by CPT Nancy Drapeza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.