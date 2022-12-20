Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HM Rincon Martinez Story

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.20.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 20, 2022) Hospitalman Wendy Rincon Martinez, assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), poses for a photo on the flight deck of Comfort in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 20, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ruben Rodriguez Santiago)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    COMFORTING CONNECTIONS: THE STORY OF HN RINCON MARTINEZ

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    CP22
    Comfort2022

