HM Rincon Martinez Story

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 20, 2022) Hospitalman Wendy Rincon Martinez, assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), poses for a photo on the flight deck of Comfort in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 20, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ruben Rodriguez Santiago)

