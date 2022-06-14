U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, Latvian and Polish soldiers compete in a tactical team run on Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo on June 14, 2022. The tactical team run was put on to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 247th birthday. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Matthew Damon)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 10:47
|Photo ID:
|7567294
|VIRIN:
|220614-Z-KT702-1221
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|6.77 MB
|Location:
|CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Birthday Competition, by SGT Matthew Damon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
