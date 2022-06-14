Army Birthday Competition

U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, Latvian and Polish soldiers compete in a tactical team run on Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo on June 14, 2022. The tactical team run was put on to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 247th birthday. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Matthew Damon)

