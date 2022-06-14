Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Birthday Competition

    Army Birthday Competition

    CAMP NOVO SELO, KOSOVO

    06.14.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Damon 

    1st Battalion, 149th Infantry

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, Latvian and Polish soldiers compete in a tactical team run on Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo on June 14, 2022. The tactical team run was put on to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 247th birthday. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Matthew Damon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 10:47
    Photo ID: 7567294
    VIRIN: 220614-Z-KT702-1221
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 6.77 MB
    Location: CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Birthday Competition, by SGT Matthew Damon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mountain Warriors Complete NATO Mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    1-149 IN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT