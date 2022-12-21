Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th MDSB Soldier Receives 10th Mountain Division Coin

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army, Pvt. 1st Class Dulce Cruz, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, receives a 10th Mountain Division coin from Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson, the Commanding General of the 10th Mountain Division.
    Cruz was recognized for her ability to handle intricate and complex problems that fell far outside of her regular responsibilities in the S4 shop.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield)

