10th MDSB Soldier Receives 10th Mountain Division Coin

U.S. Army, Pvt. 1st Class Dulce Cruz, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, receives a 10th Mountain Division coin from Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson, the Commanding General of the 10th Mountain Division.

Cruz was recognized for her ability to handle intricate and complex problems that fell far outside of her regular responsibilities in the S4 shop.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield)

