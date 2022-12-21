U.S. Army, Pvt. 1st Class Dulce Cruz, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, receives a 10th Mountain Division coin from Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson, the Commanding General of the 10th Mountain Division.
Cruz was recognized for her ability to handle intricate and complex problems that fell far outside of her regular responsibilities in the S4 shop.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 10:46
|Photo ID:
|7567270
|VIRIN:
|221221-A-LT474-600
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|567.9 KB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th MDSB Soldier Receives 10th Mountain Division Coin, by SPC Ethan Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT