    Army vs Navy College Football Game Live Look at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, December 10, 2022

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    11.30.2022

    Photo by Spc. David CamposContreras 

    U.S. Army Central   

    This graphic illustration was designed at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, December 2, 2022. This graphic illustration was created to promote a watch party, hosted by the USO, between the West Point Football Team and Naval Academy Football Team, December 10, 2022. (U.S. Army graphic illustration by Spc. David Campos-Contreras)(This image was created using Adobe Photoshop)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 07:38
    Photo ID: 7566904
    VIRIN: 221130-A-QV168-1001
    Resolution: 5400x7200
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army vs Navy College Football Game Live Look at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, December 10, 2022, by SPC David CamposContreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    College Football
    USO
    Camp Arifjan
    Navy
    Army
    Live Look

