Master Sgt. Juan Polanco, right, noncommissioned officer in charge of preventive medicine at Public Health Command-Pacific, kisses his daughter on the hand before her first day of school at Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, Aug. 22, 2022. His daughter was among more than 200 children who officially started the school year at Arnn Elementary School. (U.S. Army photo by Sean Kimmons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 23:20 Photo ID: 7566597 VIRIN: 220822-D-VY538-352 Resolution: 2683x2064 Size: 1.53 MB Location: SAGAMIHARA FAMILY HOUSING AREA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First day of school, by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.