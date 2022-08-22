Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First day of school

    First day of school

    SAGAMIHARA FAMILY HOUSING AREA, JAPAN

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Sean Kimmons            

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Master Sgt. Juan Polanco, right, noncommissioned officer in charge of preventive medicine at Public Health Command-Pacific, kisses his daughter on the hand before her first day of school at Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, Aug. 22, 2022. His daughter was among more than 200 children who officially started the school year at Arnn Elementary School. (U.S. Army photo by Sean Kimmons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 23:20
    Photo ID: 7566597
    VIRIN: 220822-D-VY538-352
    Resolution: 2683x2064
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA FAMILY HOUSING AREA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First day of school, by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    USAG Japan
    Arnn Elementary School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT