Master Sgt. Juan Polanco, right, noncommissioned officer in charge of preventive medicine at Public Health Command-Pacific, kisses his daughter on the hand before her first day of school at Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, Aug. 22, 2022. His daughter was among more than 200 children who officially started the school year at Arnn Elementary School. (U.S. Army photo by Sean Kimmons)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 23:20
|Photo ID:
|7566597
|VIRIN:
|220822-D-VY538-352
|Resolution:
|2683x2064
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA FAMILY HOUSING AREA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
