Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Lorin Selby gives a keynote address during the recent ExpoNaval 2022 in Valparaiso, Chile. Selby spoke about the importance of increasing and strengthening collaboration with the Chilean navy and scientific community.



ExpoNaval is an international exhibition held every two years that serves as a meeting point between Latin American navies and exhibitors from the global defense industry, shipyards, maritime technology, security and telecommunications, among others.



(U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 13:18 Photo ID: 7565305 VIRIN: 221220-N-NO201-1001 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 537.65 KB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Promoting Partnerships: CNR Talks Chile Collaboration at ExpoNaval 2022, by Warren Duffie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.