Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Promoting Partnerships: CNR Talks Chile Collaboration at ExpoNaval 2022

    Promoting Partnerships: CNR Talks Chile Collaboration at ExpoNaval 2022

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2022

    Photo by Warren Duffie 

    Office of Naval Research

    Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Lorin Selby gives a keynote address during the recent ExpoNaval 2022 in Valparaiso, Chile. Selby spoke about the importance of increasing and strengthening collaboration with the Chilean navy and scientific community.

    ExpoNaval is an international exhibition held every two years that serves as a meeting point between Latin American navies and exhibitors from the global defense industry, shipyards, maritime technology, security and telecommunications, among others.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 13:18
    Photo ID: 7565305
    VIRIN: 221220-N-NO201-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 537.65 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promoting Partnerships: CNR Talks Chile Collaboration at ExpoNaval 2022, by Warren Duffie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ONR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT