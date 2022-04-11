Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MH-139A Grey Wolf visits the 908th

    MH-139A Grey Wolf visits the 908th

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2022

    Photo by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter from the 413th Flight Test Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, visits the 908th Airlift Wing Nov. 4, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The purpose of the visit was for 908th Operations Group and 908th Maintenance Group members to get familiar with the new aircraft, as the 908th transitions from a tactical airlift mission to a training mission for the helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 14:43
    Photo ID: 7563171
    VIRIN: 221104-F-GA145-0206
    Resolution: 2848x4288
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    USNORTHCOM
    22nd Air Force
    Air Education and Training Command
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    MH-139A Grey Wolf

