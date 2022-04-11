MH-139A Grey Wolf visits the 908th

A MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter from the 413th Flight Test Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, visits the 908th Airlift Wing Nov. 4, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The purpose of the visit was for 908th Operations Group and 908th Maintenance Group members to get familiar with the new aircraft, as the 908th transitions from a tactical airlift mission to a training mission for the helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

