Fire Chief prepares for training

Senior Master Sgt. Aaron Bebernitz, 908th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief, prepares his firefighters for a structure fire training event Aug. 5, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Bebernitz has been a firefighter in the U.S. Air Force for more than 25 years and was the 908th Airlift Wing’s senior noncommissioned officer of the year for 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

