Senior Master Sgt. Aaron Bebernitz, 908th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief, prepares his firefighters for a structure fire training event Aug. 5, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Bebernitz has been a firefighter in the U.S. Air Force for more than 25 years and was the 908th Airlift Wing’s senior noncommissioned officer of the year for 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 14:44
|Photo ID:
|7563154
|VIRIN:
|220805-F-GA145-0010
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Chief prepares for training, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT