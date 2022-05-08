Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Chief prepares for training

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Photo by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Aaron Bebernitz, 908th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief, prepares his firefighters for a structure fire training event Aug. 5, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Bebernitz has been a firefighter in the U.S. Air Force for more than 25 years and was the 908th Airlift Wing’s senior noncommissioned officer of the year for 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
