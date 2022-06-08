Col. Shane Devlin listens to remarks from 908th Airlift Wing Commander, Col. Craig Drescher prior to assuming command of the 908th Operations Group during a ceremony Aug. 6, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Devlin will lead the 908 OG and its three subordinate squadrons in transition from a C-130 fixed-wing tactical airlift mission to a rotary-wing training mission, as the 908 AW divested all its C-130s in April 2022, in preparation for the wing’s new mission as the Air Force's Formal Training Unit for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 14:44
|Photo ID:
|7563135
|VIRIN:
|220806-F-MG843-0008
|Resolution:
|6047x3923
|Size:
|908.09 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 908th Operations Group Welcomes New Commander, by A1C Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT