Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    908th Operations Group Welcomes New Commander

    908th Operations Group Welcomes New Commander

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Shane Devlin listens to remarks from 908th Airlift Wing Commander, Col. Craig Drescher prior to assuming command of the 908th Operations Group during a ceremony Aug. 6, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Devlin will lead the 908 OG and its three subordinate squadrons in transition from a C-130 fixed-wing tactical airlift mission to a rotary-wing training mission, as the 908 AW divested all its C-130s in April 2022, in preparation for the wing’s new mission as the Air Force's Formal Training Unit for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 14:44
    Photo ID: 7563135
    VIRIN: 220806-F-MG843-0008
    Resolution: 6047x3923
    Size: 908.09 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th Operations Group Welcomes New Commander, by A1C Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    USNORTHCOM
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    USTRANSCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT