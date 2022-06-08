908th Operations Group Welcomes New Commander

Col. Shane Devlin listens to remarks from 908th Airlift Wing Commander, Col. Craig Drescher prior to assuming command of the 908th Operations Group during a ceremony Aug. 6, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Devlin will lead the 908 OG and its three subordinate squadrons in transition from a C-130 fixed-wing tactical airlift mission to a rotary-wing training mission, as the 908 AW divested all its C-130s in April 2022, in preparation for the wing’s new mission as the Air Force's Formal Training Unit for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd)

