USNCC Selects Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for Aviation Maintenance Technology Associate Degree Program

United States Naval Community College selects Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for Aviation Maintenance Technology Associate Degree Program written in white text on black background with USNCC seal and the silhouette of a pilot in a jet at sunset. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, go to www.usncc.edu. Click on the Apply Now link to become a part of the USNCC Pilot II program. This infographic was created using a photo, graphic, and text. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

