    169th Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Structural Maintenance Shop F-104 Restoration Group photo

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Rangel 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force structural maintainers, assigned to the 169th Maintenance Squadron, stand in front of the F-104 Starfighter aircraft they recently restored. at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, on August 12, 2022. Pictured from left to right, Tech. Sgt. Austin Soltow, Senior Airman Christopher Jones, Senior Airman Chase Szoke, Staff Sgt. Michael Cotton, Senior Master Sgt. Jeffrey Hopper and Tech. Sgt. Michael Fisher (not pictured). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Rangel, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 10:34
    Photo ID: 7562946
    VIRIN: 220812-Z-BX831-1001
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Structural Maintenance Shop F-104 Restoration Group photo, by A1C Amy Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maintainer
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    SCANG
    169th Maintenance Squadron
    F-104

