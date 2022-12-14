Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33rd MXG hosts Empowered Women, Empowering Women panel

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Airman Christian Corley 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, hosted the Empowered Women, Empowering Women panel at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 15, 2022. The panel was open-forum, allowing the audience to interact with the panelists and ask them questions. The panel featured six women who achieved the rank of chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Christian Corley)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
