33rd MXG hosts Empowered Women, Empowering Women panel

The 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, hosted the Empowered Women, Empowering Women panel at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 15, 2022. The panel was open-forum, allowing the audience to interact with the panelists and ask them questions. The panel featured six women who achieved the rank of chief master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Christian Corley)

