Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, led a congressional delegation to visit the DMZ/JSA to engage with service members stationed there on August 4, 2022. Nancy Pelosi briefly converses with a Republic of Korea Army Soldier before she boards a UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter with Gen. Paul LaCamera, Commander of U.S. Forces Korea. Soldiers from B Co., 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division and Comhawk Flight Detachment, Eighth Army supported flying the Speaker of the House and staff on her visit to the DMZ and Osan Airbase. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2022 Date Posted: 12.18.2022 05:48 Photo ID: 7561917 VIRIN: 220804-A-TR140-441 Resolution: 4237x2824 Size: 7.68 MB Location: JOINT SECURITY AREA, 41, KR Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nancy Pelosi Visits Demilitarized Zone, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.