Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nancy Pelosi Visits Demilitarized Zone

    Nancy Pelosi Visits Demilitarized Zone

    JOINT SECURITY AREA, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.04.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, led a congressional delegation to visit the DMZ/JSA to engage with service members stationed there on August 4, 2022. Nancy Pelosi briefly converses with a Republic of Korea Army Soldier before she boards a UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter with Gen. Paul LaCamera, Commander of U.S. Forces Korea. Soldiers from B Co., 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division and Comhawk Flight Detachment, Eighth Army supported flying the Speaker of the House and staff on her visit to the DMZ and Osan Airbase. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 05:48
    Photo ID: 7561917
    VIRIN: 220804-A-TR140-441
    Resolution: 4237x2824
    Size: 7.68 MB
    Location: JOINT SECURITY AREA, 41, KR
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nancy Pelosi Visits Demilitarized Zone, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Army Aviation
    DMZ
    Nancy Pelosi
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Speaker of the House

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT