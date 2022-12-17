Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hometown hero honors veterans during Wreaths Across America

    Hometown hero honors veterans during Wreaths Across America

    OLIVE BRANCH, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Jason Cutshaw 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Finis A. Dodson, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s senior enlisted Soldier, lays a wreath during his hometown’s Wreaths Across America event, Dec. 17, 2022, at Blocker Cemetery in Olive Branch, Miss. (U.S. Army photo by Jason B. Cutshaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 21:22
    Photo ID: 7561845
    VIRIN: 221217-A-YN030-855
    Resolution: 2400x3684
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: OLIVE BRANCH, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hometown hero honors veterans during Wreaths Across America, by Jason Cutshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hometown hero honors veterans during Wreaths Across America

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wreaths Across America
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    Finis Dodson
    Olive Branch Blocker Cemetery
    Jay Nichols

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT