Command Sgt. Maj. Finis A. Dodson, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s senior enlisted Soldier, lays a wreath during his hometown’s Wreaths Across America event, Dec. 17, 2022, at Blocker Cemetery in Olive Branch, Miss. (U.S. Army photo by Jason B. Cutshaw)
Hometown hero honors veterans during Wreaths Across America
