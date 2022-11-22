Small Town to Big Army

U.S. Army Spc. Maranjelliz Colon, a heavy duty motor vehicle operator assigned to Hotel Forward Support Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (3-1 ABCT) operationally controlled by the 1st Infantry Division (1 ID), discussed why she enlisted in the army and why she chose to serve, in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Nov. 22, 2022. The 3-1 ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1 ID, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Gavin K. Ching)

