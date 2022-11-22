Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Small Town to Big Army

    BPTA, POLAND

    11.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Gavin Ching 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Spc. Maranjelliz Colon, a heavy duty motor vehicle operator assigned to Hotel Forward Support Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (3-1 ABCT) operationally controlled by the 1st Infantry Division (1 ID), discussed why she enlisted in the army and why she chose to serve, in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Nov. 22, 2022. The 3-1 ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1 ID, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Gavin K. Ching)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 14:06
    Photo ID: 7561690
    VIRIN: 221122-Z-JC891-1002
    Resolution: 5181x4129
    Size: 8.35 MB
    Location: BPTA, PL
    Hometown: HARTFORD, CT, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Small Town to Big Army, by SGT Gavin Ching, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

