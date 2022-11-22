U.S. Army Spc. Maranjelliz Colon, a heavy duty motor vehicle operator assigned to Hotel Forward Support Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (3-1 ABCT) operationally controlled by the 1st Infantry Division (1 ID), discussed why she enlisted in the army and why she chose to serve, in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Nov. 22, 2022. The 3-1 ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1 ID, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Gavin K. Ching)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2022 14:06
|Photo ID:
|7561690
|VIRIN:
|221122-Z-JC891-1002
|Resolution:
|5181x4129
|Size:
|8.35 MB
|Location:
|BPTA, PL
|Hometown:
|HARTFORD, CT, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Small Town to Big Army, by SGT Gavin Ching, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th Cavalry Regiment
3-8 CAV
3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team
Europe Command
Enhanced Forward Presence
Battlegroup Poland
3rd Battalion; 8th Cavalry Regiment; NATO; BPTA
3-1 ABCT; 3rd Battalion
LEAVE A COMMENT