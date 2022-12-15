Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba's small boat crew rescues three Bahamians from a sinking vessel 25 miles north of Cuba, Dec. 15, 2022. The three people were transferred to Royal Bahamas Defence Force authorities, and no injuries were reported. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Thomas Gilmore)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2022 11:11
|Photo ID:
|7561554
|VIRIN:
|221215-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.72 MB
|Location:
|BS
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 people off Cuba, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT