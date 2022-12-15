Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 3 people off Cuba

    BAHAMAS

    12.15.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba's small boat crew rescues three Bahamians from a sinking vessel 25 miles north of Cuba, Dec. 15, 2022. The three people were transferred to Royal Bahamas Defence Force authorities, and no injuries were reported. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Thomas Gilmore)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Escanaba
    RBDF

