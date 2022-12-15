Coast Guard rescues 3 people off Cuba

Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba's small boat crew rescues three Bahamians from a sinking vessel 25 miles north of Cuba, Dec. 15, 2022. The three people were transferred to Royal Bahamas Defence Force authorities, and no injuries were reported. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Thomas Gilmore)

