159th Weather Flight accept award for winning Thor's Forecast Challenge

Col. Steve Dickerson, acting director of weather, deputy chief of staff,

Operations (left) presents the 159th Weather Flight team with the Thor's

Hammer Award for their second consecutive Thor's Forecast Challenge victory. The 159th WF bested 67 other weather teams, active duty, guard and reserve, in a weather forecasting competition. The wining team consisted of Maj. Matthew Tanner (second from left), Tech Sgt. Donald Knopps and Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Durban. Tech Sgt. Jonathan Miller, the fourth member of the team, was unable to attend the presentation. Chief Master Sgt. Steve Rosario, A3W senior enlisted leader (right) looks on. (DEU Air Force photo courtesy of Lt. Col. Matthias Radochla).

