Leaders from the 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division and the Hellenic XXV Armored Brigade stand together for picture during the opening ceremony for Olympic Co-Operation 22 on Oct. 8, 2022, at Petrochori Training Area, Greece. The United States’ commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and the United States will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO Allies.

