Greek Media Visit to USS George H.W. Bush

221007-LR347-1001 SOUDA BAY, Crete (Oct. 7, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Cosmas Samaritis, assigned to Carrier Strike Group 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), speaks with Greek reporters during a visit to the
Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Oct. 7, 2022. Samaritis' family is from Crete, and it was his first time visiting the island in many years. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
