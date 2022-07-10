Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Greek Media Visit to USS George H.W. Bush

    Greek Media Visit to USS George H.W. Bush

    NSA SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    10.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    221007-LR347-1001 SOUDA BAY, Crete (Oct. 7, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Cosmas Samaritis, assigned to Carrier Strike Group 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), speaks with Greek reporters during a visit to the
    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Oct. 7, 2022. Samaritis' family is from Crete, and it was his first time visiting the island in many years. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 14:37
    Photo ID: 7456038
    VIRIN: 221007-N-LR347-001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: NSA SOUDA BAY, GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Greek Media Visit to USS George H.W. Bush, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    greece
    allies
    partners
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT