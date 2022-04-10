Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Repatriates 91 People to Cuba

    10.04.2022

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 airplane crew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of this rustic vessel about 15 miles south of Boca Grande, Oct. 4, 2022. (Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Repatriates 91 People to Cuba, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

