    PAENGSANG, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kosterman 

    8th Army

    An AH-64 Apache helicopter from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division / ROK-U.S. Combined Division, approaches the runway at dusk on Desiderio Airfield, Camp Humphreys, South Korea on Aug. 16, 2022. Landings and take offs are among the many procedures that pilots must continuously practice in order to maintain the U.S. Army's high flight standards. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kosterman/Eighth Army Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 08:26
    Location: PAENGSANG, 41, KR
    korea
    sunset
    helicopter
    silhouette
    dusk

