An AH-64 Apache helicopter from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division / ROK-U.S. Combined Division, approaches the runway at dusk on Desiderio Airfield, Camp Humphreys, South Korea on Aug. 16, 2022. Landings and take offs are among the many procedures that pilots must continuously practice in order to maintain the U.S. Army's high flight standards. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kosterman/Eighth Army Public Affairs)

