    Coast Guard terminates illegal charter near Oregon City, OR

    OR, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A boarding team from Coast Guard Station Portland determined a 17-foot vessel was being operated as an Illegal Uninspected Passenger Vessel on the Willamette River near Oregon City, Oregon Oct. 6, 2022. The vessel owner faces a maximum civil penalty of $103,200 and was issued a Captain of the Port Order that prohibits the vessel from operating commercially until they have satisfied all valid charter requirements to the Coast Guard. (Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 20:44
    Photo ID: 7455356
    VIRIN: 221007-G-AS553-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1542
    Size: 861.5 KB
    Location: OR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard terminates illegal charter near Oregon City, OR, by PO1 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

