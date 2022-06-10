A boarding team from Coast Guard Station Portland determined a 17-foot vessel was being operated as an Illegal Uninspected Passenger Vessel on the Willamette River near Oregon City, Oregon Oct. 6, 2022. The vessel owner faces a maximum civil penalty of $103,200 and was issued a Captain of the Port Order that prohibits the vessel from operating commercially until they have satisfied all valid charter requirements to the Coast Guard. (Coast Guard courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2022 Date Posted: 10.07.2022 20:44 Photo ID: 7455356 VIRIN: 221007-G-AS553-1002 Resolution: 2048x1542 Size: 861.5 KB Location: OR, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard terminates illegal charter near Oregon City, OR, by PO1 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.