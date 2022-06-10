Coast Guard terminates illegal charter near Oregon City, OR

A boarding team from Coast Guard Station Portland determined a 17-foot vessel was being operated as an Illegal Uninspected Passenger Vessel on the Willamette River near Oregon City, Oregon Oct. 6, 2022. The vessel owner faces a maximum civil penalty of $103,200 and was issued a Captain of the Port Order that prohibits the vessel from operating commercially until they have satisfied all valid charter requirements to the Coast Guard. (Coast Guard courtesy photo)
