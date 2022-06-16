Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps replaces nearly century old miter gates

    GENOA, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Photo by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Maintenance and repair crews from the St. Paul and Rock Island Districts install a new 121-ton miter gate at Lock and Dam 8 near Genoa, Wisconsin, June 16. USACE St. Paul District photo by Melanie Peterson

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps replaces nearly century old miter gates, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

