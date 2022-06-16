Maintenance and repair crews from the St. Paul and Rock Island Districts install a new 121-ton miter gate at Lock and Dam 8 near Genoa, Wisconsin, June 16. USACE St. Paul District photo by Melanie Peterson
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2022 15:09
|Photo ID:
|7454954
|VIRIN:
|220616-A-AB038-0186
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|GENOA, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps replaces nearly century old miter gates, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corps replaces nearly century old miter gates
