Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NY Army National Guard recruiter works Washington County Fair

    NY Army National Guard recruiter works Washington County Fair

    GREENWICH, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther 

    New York National Guard

    New York National Guard recruiter Staff Sgt. Sam Devino,chats with fair goers at the Washington County Fair in Greenwich, New York, August 28, 2022. The recruiters set up a display at the fair that included a M997A3 HMMWV ambulance and a pull-up bar for attendees to test their strength. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 14:35
    Photo ID: 7454919
    VIRIN: 220827-A-IC052-1024
    Resolution: 5495x4246
    Size: 14.79 MB
    Location: GREENWICH, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY Army National Guard recruiter works Washington County Fair, by SSG Matthew Gunther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY Army National Guard exceeds recruiting goals for federal fiscal 2022

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    strength
    recruiter
    New York Army National Guard
    100 percent
    NYNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT