New York National Guard recruiter Staff Sgt. Sam Devino,chats with fair goers at the Washington County Fair in Greenwich, New York, August 28, 2022. The recruiters set up a display at the fair that included a M997A3 HMMWV ambulance and a pull-up bar for attendees to test their strength. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Gunther)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2022 14:35
|Photo ID:
|7454919
|VIRIN:
|220827-A-IC052-1024
|Resolution:
|5495x4246
|Size:
|14.79 MB
|Location:
|GREENWICH, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NY Army National Guard recruiter works Washington County Fair, by SSG Matthew Gunther, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY Army National Guard exceeds recruiting goals for federal fiscal 2022
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT