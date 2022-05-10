Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Army Reserve Ambassador appointed to Virginia

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    99th Readiness Division

    Sonja Brewer has been appointed to the position of United States Army Reserve Ambassador for Virginia. The Army Reserve Ambassador Program was established in 1998 to promote awareness of the Army Reserve, its goals and objectives, and to serve as a vital bridge in our states/communities to further educate and garner support for the Army Reserve. Army Regulation 140.1, Chapter 9 outlines the role, function and operational level of the USAR Ambassador. Ambassadors are a powerful means of message delivery to the American people. (Courtesy photo)

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Reserve
    Army Reserve Ambassador
    ARA
    Jody Daniels
    Sonja Brewer

