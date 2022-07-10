LRMC hosts remembrance ceremony for pregnancy and infant loss

Landstuhl Regional Medical Center is slated to host an observance in honor of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, Oct. 12.

The observance aims to recognize parents and families who have experienced pregnancy loss or infant death and guests who wish to support grieving efforts associated with loss.

