    LRMC hosts remembrance ceremony for pregnancy and infant loss

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    10.07.2022

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center is slated to host an observance in honor of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, Oct. 12.
    The observance aims to recognize parents and families who have experienced pregnancy loss or infant death and guests who wish to support grieving efforts associated with loss.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 05:02
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    LRMC to host remembrance for pregnancy and infant loss

