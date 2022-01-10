Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grey Knights Return Home

    WA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    221002-N-AN659-1001 Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (Oct. 2, 2022) -- Lt. Jacob Goodwin, an Aviation Technician Officer with Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, runs to greet his son near the aircraft hanger at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI), Wash., Oct. 2, 2022. Over 40 crew members of VP 46 returned to NASWI after a six month deployment to the Fifth and Sixth Fleet Areas of Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grey Knights Return Home, by PO3 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    homecoming
    family
    VP 46
    return home
    patrol squadron 46

