Grey Knights Return Home

221002-N-AN659-1001 Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (Oct. 2, 2022) -- Lt. Jacob Goodwin, an Aviation Technician Officer with Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, runs to greet his son near the aircraft hanger at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI), Wash., Oct. 2, 2022. Over 40 crew members of VP 46 returned to NASWI after a six month deployment to the Fifth and Sixth Fleet Areas of Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

