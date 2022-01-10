Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grey Knights Return Home

    WA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    U.S. Naval Aircrewman (Operator) Chief Petty Officer Timothy Doan, with Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, walks back to the aircraft hanger as his two daughters run to greet him on Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI), Oct. 2, 2022. Over 40 crew members of VP 46 returned to NASWI after a six month deployment to Bahrain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 18:42
    Location: WA, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    VP-46 returns from 5th and 6th Fleet deployment

    homecoming
    daughters
    VP46
    Grey Knights
    Patrol Squadron (VP) 46
    return home

