U.S. Naval Aircrewman (Operator) Chief Petty Officer Timothy Doan, with Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, walks back to the aircraft hanger as his two daughters run to greet him on Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI), Oct. 2, 2022. Over 40 crew members of VP 46 returned to NASWI after a six month deployment to Bahrain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.06.2022 Photo ID: 7453884 Grey Knights Return Home, by PO3 Jacquelin Frost