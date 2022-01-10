Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ian State Active Duty 2022

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Vieira 

    53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Soldiers from the Florida Army National Guard assigned to Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 116th Field Artillery Regiment direct civilian cars through a point of distribution site during emergency response efforts from Hurricane Ian in Arcadia Florida 1, Oct. 2022. Point of distribution sites provide food, water and other supplies that people might need. (photo credit by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Vieira)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 16:19
    Photo ID: 7453641
    VIRIN: 061231-Z-WG554-161
    Resolution: 3896x2305
    Location: FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ian State Active Duty 2022, by SSG Cassandra Vieira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Florida National Guard
    #HurricaneIan
    2 116th FA
    53d IBCT

