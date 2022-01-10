Soldiers from the Florida Army National Guard assigned to Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 116th Field Artillery Regiment direct civilian cars through a point of distribution site during emergency response efforts from Hurricane Ian in Arcadia Florida 1, Oct. 2022. Point of distribution sites provide food, water and other supplies that people might need. (photo credit by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Vieira)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.06.2022 16:19 Photo ID: 7453641 VIRIN: 061231-Z-WG554-161 Resolution: 3896x2305 Size: 0 B Location: FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Ian State Active Duty 2022, by SSG Cassandra Vieira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.