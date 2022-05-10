SBD 1 observes Fire Prevention Week 2022

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, Space Base Delta 1 commander, signs a proclamation at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, to kick off events for Fire Prevention Week on the SDB 1 installations, Oct. 5, 2022. Fire Prevention Week educates the public about simple and important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires. This year’s campaign is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

