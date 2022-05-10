Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SBD 1 observes Fire Prevention Week 2022

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Airman Kaitlin Castillo 

    Space Base Delta 1

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, Space Base Delta 1 commander, signs a proclamation at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, to kick off events for Fire Prevention Week on the SDB 1 installations, Oct. 5, 2022. Fire Prevention Week educates the public about simple and important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires. This year’s campaign is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

    This work, SBD 1 observes Fire Prevention Week 2022, by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

