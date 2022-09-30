NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (September 30, 2022) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Amanda Ortiz, unaccompanied housing lead petty officer and housing liaison for Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, poses for a photo in front of the Unaccompanied Housing office, Sept. 30, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nathan Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 06:20
|Photo ID:
|7452454
|VIRIN:
|220930-N-CO914-1001
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1000.63 KB
|Location:
|ROTA, CADIZ, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Rota: CS1 Amanda Ortiz, by CPO Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT