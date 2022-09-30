Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Rota: CS1 Amanda Ortiz

    Team Rota: CS1 Amanda Ortiz

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Nathan Carpenter 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (September 30, 2022) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Amanda Ortiz, unaccompanied housing lead petty officer and housing liaison for Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, poses for a photo in front of the Unaccompanied Housing office, Sept. 30, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nathan Carpenter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 06:20
    Photo ID: 7452454
    VIRIN: 220930-N-CO914-1001
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1000.63 KB
    Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Rota: CS1 Amanda Ortiz, by CPO Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Rota: CS1 Amanda Ortiz

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Rota
    Spain
    Unaccompanied Housing
    Team Rota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT