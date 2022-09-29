Republic of Korea Navy Visits Commander, Task Force 74

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Sep. 29, 2022) – Rear Adm. Su Youl Lee, commander, Republic of Korea Navy Submarine Force (CSF), right, speaks with Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Group 7, left, during the 55th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting, Sept. 29. Over the past 28 years, SWCM has brought together leaders of both the U.S. and ROK submarine forces to discuss combined submarine training and force integration. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

