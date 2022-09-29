Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Republic of Korea Navy Visits Commander, Task Force 74

    POLARIS POINT, GUAM

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua M Tolbert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    POLARIS POINT, Guam (Sep. 29, 2022) – Rear Adm. Su Youl Lee, commander, Republic of Korea Navy Submarine Force (CSF), right, speaks with Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Group 7, left, during the 55th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting, Sept. 29. Over the past 28 years, SWCM has brought together leaders of both the U.S. and ROK submarine forces to discuss combined submarine training and force integration. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

    TAGS

    Korean Navy
    Task Force 74
    ROKN
    CTF 74
    SWCM

