Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BRHS NJROTC Cadet of the Month

    BRHS NJROTC Cadet of the Month

    ALEXANDER CITY, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Photo by James Stockman 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    220905-N-LY580-1001 ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (Sept. 4, 2022) Benjamin Russell High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Cadet Commanding Officer Courtney Burgess, right, presents Cadet Andrew Ramirez a Cadet of the Month certificate and command coin for earning the unit's Cadet of the Month for September 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by James Stockman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 15:51
    Photo ID: 7451310
    VIRIN: 220905-N-LY580-1001
    Resolution: 623x481
    Size: 83 KB
    Location: ALEXANDER CITY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRHS NJROTC Cadet of the Month, by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSTC
    NETC
    NJROTC
    BRHS
    Benjamin Russell
    Cadet of the Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT