220905-N-LY580-1001 ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (Sept. 4, 2022) Benjamin Russell High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Cadet Commanding Officer Courtney Burgess, right, presents Cadet Andrew Ramirez a Cadet of the Month certificate and command coin for earning the unit's Cadet of the Month for September 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by James Stockman)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 15:51
|Photo ID:
|7451310
|VIRIN:
|220905-N-LY580-1001
|Resolution:
|623x481
|Size:
|83 KB
|Location:
|ALEXANDER CITY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BRHS NJROTC Cadet of the Month, by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT