Preparations are underway for unveiling the Corpsmen Memorial in the Lejeune Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The new monument will be revealed during an official ceremony on October 12.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 12:48
|Photo ID:
|7450916
|VIRIN:
|221005-N-FE818-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial that honors the sacrifices of Navy Corpsmen to be unveiled, by Riley Eversull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
