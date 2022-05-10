Memorial that honors the sacrifices of Navy Corpsmen to be unveiled

Preparations are underway for unveiling the Corpsmen Memorial in the Lejeune Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The new monument will be revealed during an official ceremony on October 12.

