Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial that honors the sacrifices of Navy Corpsmen to be unveiled

    Memorial that honors the sacrifices of Navy Corpsmen to be unveiled

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Riley Eversull 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Preparations are underway for unveiling the Corpsmen Memorial in the Lejeune Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The new monument will be revealed during an official ceremony on October 12.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 12:48
    Photo ID: 7450916
    VIRIN: 221005-N-FE818-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial that honors the sacrifices of Navy Corpsmen to be unveiled, by Riley Eversull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Memorial that honors the sacrifices of Navy Corpsmen to be unveiled

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    memorial
    corpsman
    Navy Corpsmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT