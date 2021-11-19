BJACH Wraps-up Suicide Awareness Month with Open House

Trish Shepard, licensed clinical social work with child, adolescent and family behavioral health services at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital participated in the Suicide Prevention Month Open house Sept. 28 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. Shepard has been a full-time counselor at BJACH since 2021.

“It’s a privilege to serve our Soldiers and Families at the Joint Readiness Training Center,” she said. “I actually completed my clinical social work internship at BJACH the first time we were stationed at Fort Polk so working here now is like coming home.”

