    321st TRS BMT Graduation

    UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    More than 600 Airmen assigned to the 321st Training Squadron graduated from Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Sept. 28-29, 2022. Col. John P. O'Dell III, Vice Commander, 37th Training Wing, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force Photo by C Arce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Location: US
    37th Training Wing

