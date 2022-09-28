More than 600 Airmen assigned to the 321st Training Squadron graduated from Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Sept. 28-29, 2022. Col. John P. O'Dell III, Vice Commander, 37th Training Wing, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force Photo by C Arce)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 11:03
|Photo ID:
|7450717
|VIRIN:
|220928-F-XX345-1001
|Resolution:
|800x534
|Size:
|138.47 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 321st TRS BMT Graduation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT