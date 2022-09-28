More than 600 Airmen assigned to the 321st Training Squadron graduated from Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Sept. 28-29, 2022. Col. John P. O'Dell III, Vice Commander, 37th Training Wing, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force Photo by C Arce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 11:03 Photo ID: 7450717 VIRIN: 220928-F-XX345-1001 Resolution: 800x534 Size: 138.47 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 321st TRS BMT Graduation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.