    Coast Guard distributes donated supplies to residents of Pine Island, Florida

    PINE ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Miami crew members Petty Officer 3rd Class John Coto, left, a maritime enforcement specialist, and Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin Garnett, a boatswain’s mate, carry donated supplies to a vehicle for distribution to residents of Pine Island, Oct. 4, 2022, Pine Island, Florida. The Coast Guard worked with numerous local, state, and federal agencies, plus good Samaritans, to ensure the residents of Pine Island had transportation to the mainland as well as access to clean water and food in the wake of Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    District 7
    MSST Miami
    Hurricane Ian
    Store 22

