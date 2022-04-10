I Am Navy Medicine – from Hospital Corps to Medical Service Corps – Ensign Emert

a passing of tradition...As part of her commissioning process going
from hospital corpsman second class to ensign, Michaela Nicole Emert
designates Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jonathon Meeks as recipient of her
petty officer insignia to continue to advance in rate and responsibility as
she has in becoming a Navy Medical Service Corps officer (courtesy photo).
