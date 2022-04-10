Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am Navy Medicine – from Hospital Corps to Medical Service Corps – Ensign Emert

    EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    a passing of tradition...As part of her commissioning process going
    from hospital corpsman second class to ensign, Michaela Nicole Emert
    designates Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jonathon Meeks as recipient of her
    petty officer insignia to continue to advance in rate and responsibility as
    she has in becoming a Navy Medical Service Corps officer (courtesy photo).

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am Navy Medicine – from Hospital Corps to Medical Service Corps – Ensign Emert, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    commissioning
    medical service corps
    DHA
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

